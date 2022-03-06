Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Sells $17,551.40 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $17,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $71,512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $18,086,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

