Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period.

Shares of SPB opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

