Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

