Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $185.12 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.