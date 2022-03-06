Truist Financial Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $220.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $214.26 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $131.87 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.