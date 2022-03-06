Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

