Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.
Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.