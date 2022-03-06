American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.