Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

