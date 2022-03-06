Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.95. Okta has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

