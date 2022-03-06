Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

