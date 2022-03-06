Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Target Price to $12.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of CRIS opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Curis has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

