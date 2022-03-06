Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $14.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

