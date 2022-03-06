Credit Suisse Group Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOUR. Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

