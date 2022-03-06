State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,665 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after buying an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

