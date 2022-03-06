Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $417.59 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.79 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

