Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NOMD opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 576.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

