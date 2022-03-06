Analysts Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings of ($2.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RumbleON.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.63. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.