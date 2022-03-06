Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

