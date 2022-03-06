Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 23,403 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $71,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

