Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $74,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,537,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,653,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of CHK opened at $85.00 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

