Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $72,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $81.15 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

