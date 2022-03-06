Hamster Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.45 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $11.45 million and $185,927.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.87 or 0.06783429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,555.82 or 1.00097074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

