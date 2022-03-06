Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$46.73 and last traded at C$46.73. Approximately 84,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 186,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.78.

