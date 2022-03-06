Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 6,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.