Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Up 2.4%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.16. 7,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
The company has a market cap of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.
About Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)
