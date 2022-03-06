Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Up 2.4%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.16. 7,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The company has a market cap of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

About Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

