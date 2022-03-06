Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.78. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.