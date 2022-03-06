Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Navigator stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $580.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
