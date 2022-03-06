Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Navigator stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $580.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Get Navigator alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Navigator by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navigator by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Navigator by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.