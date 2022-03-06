Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Declines By 24.5%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.32 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.