Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.25 and its 200-day moving average is $490.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

