IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 310 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

