IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

