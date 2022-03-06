Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 86,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 7,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

