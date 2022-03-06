Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $56.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,076,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 504,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

