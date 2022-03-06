AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on AVEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $32.55 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.