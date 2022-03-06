Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 155.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of CLXT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.