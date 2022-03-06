Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.31.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

