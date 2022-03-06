Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 732,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 692,794 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

