Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 902,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $81,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 651.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

