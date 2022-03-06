High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $280,703.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $280,703.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

