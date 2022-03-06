Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWNK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.