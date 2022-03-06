Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

PTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of PTRA opened at $7.19 on Friday. Proterra has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 609,370 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth $101,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth $7,863,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

