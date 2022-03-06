238,000 Shares in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Five Point by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Point by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.97 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

