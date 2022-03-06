Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

