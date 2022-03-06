Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amyris by 19,578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.60 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

