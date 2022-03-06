Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $679,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

