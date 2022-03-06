Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth $994,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

