BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.21 Million Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 51job were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in 51job by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 51job by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 390,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 51job by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 356,744 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,199,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 616,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after buying an additional 275,779 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOBS stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.53. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

