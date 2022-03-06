Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.89 and its 200-day moving average is $500.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.