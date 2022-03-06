Lalitha Vaidyanathan Sells 4,262 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$245,742.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,649 shares in the company, valued at C$6,495,228.69.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$57.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$56.26 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.71.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

