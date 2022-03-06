Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

